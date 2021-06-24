Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress veteran, six-time Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh turns 88

The grand old man of Himachal’s politics and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh turned 88 on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya celebrates his birthday along with the former HP CM’s supporters in Shimla. (HT Photo)

The grand old man of Himachal’s politics and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh turned 88 on Wednesday. Virbhadra, who tested positive for Covid for the second time on June 9, is undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla.

Virbhadra was shifted from the Covid-19 isolation facility to a special ward two days ago after he tested negative.

His supporters kept the birthday celebration a low-key affair. Virbhadra’s son Vikramaditya, a legislator from Shimla (Rural), celebrated his birthday at his private residence - Holy Lodge.

On the occasion, Vikramaditya flagged off two ambulances for his constituency besides oxygen concentrators. District president of Congress Yashwant Chajta and leaders Harisha Janartha were also present. The Congress also organised blood donation camps.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also wished Virbhadra Singh. Born on June 23, 1934, in the royal family of princely state of Bushahar at its capital Sarahan, now in Rampur subdivision of Shimla, Virbhadra studied at Colonel Brown Cambridge School, Dehradun, St Edward’s School, Shimla, and Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, before earning a BA (Honours) degree from St Stephen’s College in Delhi.

He was married to Ratna Kumari in 1954 and had four daughters. He got remarried in 1986 to Pratibha Singh and has one daughter and a son.

Virbhadra entered the national politics at a young age of 27 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1962, becoming the youngest MP at that time.

