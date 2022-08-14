Congress walks out of Himachal assembly over Old Pension Scheme

The opposition Congress on Saturday staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly seeking an adjournment of the House proceedings to discuss the issue of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), which was turned down by the Speaker.

As soon as the House gathered, opposition members stood up demanding a discussion on the OPS by adjourning the House under Rule 67.

After the speaker, Vipin Singh Parmar, disallowed and rejected the adjournment notice, the opposition members came to the well of the House raising slogans.

Later, the opposition staged a walkout of the assembly. The Leader of the Opposition, Mukesh Agnihotri said that the government was shying away from debate on important issues for the public.

Today was the last day of the monsoon session of the Himachal assembly.

Senior Congress leader Asha Kumari said that the Congress party had taken a decision that wherever Congress government is formed, the Old Pension Scheme will be implemented. She said if they form a government in Himachal, OPS would be implemented within 10 days. She claimed that they were not allowed to speak on important issues, including OPS, in the assembly and the party had no option but to just walk out as they did.

