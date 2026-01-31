Congress will force Centre to restore MGNREGA: Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel

Punjab Congress on Friday organised two ‘save MGNREGA’ rallies in Dakha and Raikot, lashing out at the Centre for replacing the rural job guarantee scheme with Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), alleging that it was a ploy to snatch the livelihood of lakhs of poor and marginalised. Addressing the rally, Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, promised that the Congress will restore the MGNREGA at all costs. (HT Photo)

Expressing confidence that the Congress will form the government in Punjab in 2027, Baghel said that the rights and livelihood of the labourers would be restored.

“The Congress will force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bow down and restore the MGNREGA the same way he was forced to withdraw the three controversial agricultural laws. Once the Congress forms a government at the Centre and Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, the MGNREGA would be restored,” Baghel said

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the party will hold rallies in all 117 constituencies of the state and alleged that with VB-G RAM G, the Centre was trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor.

“The Modi government was trying to snatch away the livelihood of the poor. Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s government had brought in the law to provide livelihood to the poor and the marginalised,” he said.

The PCC chief also criticised the AAP government in Punjab for doing just lip service on the issue. “Punjab was the worst-performing state in implementing the MGNREGA. Not even 12% people had been provided the required number of work hours in MGNREGA,” Warring alleged.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also lashed out at the BJP-led central government for undermining the rights of both the jawans and the kisans.

Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa slammed the AAP government for the collapse of law and order in the state.