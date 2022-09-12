Congress will give employment to 5 lakh youth, says AICC joint secretary

SHIMLA: Congress on Monday gave one more guarantee, assuring employment to 5 lakh youth.

AICC’s joint secretary and youth congress in charge Krishna Alavaru said that if elected, the party would provide employment to youth in the state

He castigated the BJP government for hoodwinking the youth of the state. “Our government will fill up all the vacant posts in the government departments and will provide more jobs in the state,” he said.

Alavaru said apart from this, a start-up fund of ₹10 crore will be set up for each assembly segment. “Interest-free loans will be given to the youth along with financial guidance, technical help and other assistance,” he said while addressing media persons in Shimla.

Alavaru has said the Congress governments have given employment even in adverse circumstances.

“During the time of the former Manmohan Singh government, there was global financial crunch, Congress government provided employment even then,” he said, adding that Congress government controlled the prices of the products despite the high rates of crude oil in the international market.

He alleged that during the time of the former CM Virbhadra Singh government in Himachal, unemployment was between 3 and 5 %. However, it has reached 20 % during the tenure of the present Jai Ram government.

State Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari said that the BJP government has cheated the youth. The Jairam government failed to fill thousands of vacancies in departments, HPU, and elsewhere, but instead recruited their loved ones through the back doors. The vacant posts in many departments were put in the dying cadre. Many promises of the BJP manifesto were not fulfilled, he alleged.