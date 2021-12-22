Congress will make Chandigarh safe for women: Netta D’Souza

Netta D’Souza, acting president of the All India Mahila Congress, on Tuesday called upon women in Chandigarh to put the city in safe hands by voting for Congress in the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

While addressing a press conference at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, she said that Chandigarh, which used to be known for its beautiful landscape and learned populace, is now leading the country in crime against women. “As per National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data, the crime rate against women has gone up disturbingly in recent years, with NCRB-2020 report stating that Chandigarh has the highest number of rape cases in the country, with 75% victims being minors,” she said.

She also said that a victory for Congress will lead to reduction in taxes. “Residents of the city are reeling under heavy burden of taxes, with water taxes having increased three-fold. After winning the MC polls, the party will provide relief of about ₹150 crore.”

Subhash Chawla, president of Chandigarh Congress, said that if Congress wins MC elections, the party will give 100% relief in water tariff and property tax charged from them during the entire duration of lockdown. “The relief applies to all sections of Chandigarh residents. The amount charged during the lockdown shall be adjusted in the next bill and a resolution to this effect shall be passed in the very first meeting of the next corporation,” he said.

Selja slams BJP for ‘pro-rich policies’

“Congress has always prioritised interests and welfare of the people, especially the lower strata of the society. It was the Congress party who bestowed ownership rights to thousands of people living in slum areas, as a result of which they are living in safe and beautiful houses in Chandigarh,” Himachal Pradesh Congress committee chief Kumari Selja said on Tuesday.

Selja was canvassing for Congress candidate of ward number 16, Sonia, at a rally in Sector 25, ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections on December 24.

Slamming the BJP for unleashing high inflation on the people of the country, she said that the pro-rich policies of the central government have ruined the economy. “BJP is on its mission to sell the country to big business houses, but Congress will not allow it and keep fighting for rights of the common people. Residents should elect a young leader like Sonia, who has passion and dedication to serve residents,” She added.

Congress alleges model code of conduct violations by BJP, AAP

The Chandigarh Congress has filed a written complaint to the State Election Commission, alleging violation of the model code of conduct by the BJP and the AAP.

The complaint filed by Congress spokesperson Rajesh Sharma said despite clear directions to stop election campaigning by 5pm on Tuesday, banners and posters seeking votes in favour of the respective political parties were still in place at many public toilets in markets and cycle stands, a clear violation of the model code of conduct.

The complaint requested that such illegal boards or materials be immediately removed, the expenses borne on such publicity material be added in the election expenses of the individual candidates and appropriate criminal legal action be taken.