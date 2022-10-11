Congress will retain Adampur assembly seat, says Hooda

: Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Modnay said that the Congress will field a strong candidate for the November 3 Adampur by-election, expressing confidence that the party will retain the assembly seat.

Hooda said that the decision on the candidate will be taken by the party leadership and the name would be announced in the next two-three days.

Refuting allegations of differences within party leaders in the state, Hooda said that the Congress is a unit and it will retain the Adampur seat.

Kuldeep Bishnoi won the Adampur seat in the 2019 assembly elections on a Congress ticket. He later resigned from the constituency and switched to the BJP, necessitating the bypoll.

During his visit to Karnal, Hooda visited a gurdwara to pay tributes to Baba Deep Singh on the occasion of his Shahidi Diwas.

Replying to a question about the election of HSGMC, Hooda said that the state government should conduct the elections without any delay following the verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of the separate gurdwara committee.

