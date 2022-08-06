Congress workers protest in Karnal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Aug 06, 2022 02:19 AM IST
The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest; they also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government.
Karnal

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items.

The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.

Addressing the gathering of protesters, Sharma slammed the union and state governments for uncontrolled inflation.

