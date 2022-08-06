Congress workers protest in Karnal

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers on Friday held a protest outside the mini-secretariat in Karnal against inflation, corruption, unemployment and GST on all items.

They also burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protest was led by former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma and former chairman of Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh and they also courted arrest after a brief protest.

Addressing the gathering of protesters, Sharma slammed the union and state governments for uncontrolled inflation.