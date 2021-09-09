Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong’s Khemkaran MLA, father omit Navjot Sidhu, commend Capt Amarinder in turnaround

Days after supporting state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu openly and launching veiled attacks on Capt Amarinder government, Congress’ Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar and his father Gurchet Singh Bhullar (former minister) took a turnaround on Thursday at a rally organised during the foundation-laying function of Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-Pyte) being set up at Asal Uttar in Tarn Taran district
By Anil Sharma, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar during a rally on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Days after supporting state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu openly and launching veiled attacks on Capt Amarinder government, Congress’ Khemkaran MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar and his father Gurchet Singh Bhullar (former minister) took a turnaround on Thursday at a rally organised during the foundation-laying function of Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-Pyte) being set up at Asal Uttar in Tarn Taran district. Health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and four MLAs were present in the rally.

Praising Capt Amarinder, Gurchet said, “From 24x7 electricity supply to the hassle-free lifting of wheat and paddy from grain markets, the CM has left no stone unturned to make the life of Punjab people better.”

Both the father-son duo, however, didn’t mention Navjot Sidhu’s name during the rally even as they had openly supported the PPCC chief during a rally organised at their native Mehmoodpura village. They had also criticised the Capt’s working style. Gurchet had even predicted Sidhu as the party’s CM face.

Sukhpal, during the rally, also projected himself as the party’s candidate from Khemkaran for the forthcoming assembly polls.

“There have been talks that former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon would replace Virsa Singh Valtoha by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Our fight is against the SAD, irrespective of the candidate it fields. But it is sure that with your benediction, from Congress party, the election will be fought by me,” said Sukhpal while addressing the rally.

