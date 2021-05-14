Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Conmen posing as Kishor aides dupe Cong MLAs promising tickets, 2 held
chandigarh news

Conmen posing as Kishor aides dupe Cong MLAs promising tickets, 2 held

Defrauded leaders are from Ludhiana, Mansa, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Amritsar and other districts of Punjab
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:40 AM IST
Conmen posing as Kishor aides dupe Cong MLAs promising tickets, 2 held

Members of a gang posing as aides of Prashant Kishor, principal adviser to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, allegedly duped Congress MLAs and other political leaders in Punjab of lakhs of rupees by promising them tickets of the ruling party in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Two of the accused were arrested from a hotel near Jalandhar, police said.

A case under sections 420, 379, 473 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Dehlon police station in Ludhiana against the accused identified as Ranchit Kumar, alias Raja, Gaurav Sharma and Rakesh Paseen, all residents of Amritsar. The police have also recovered a Mahindra Scorpio with a fake number plate (PB02 ZK 3540). The police suspect the vehicle is stolen.

The duped leaders and MLAs are from Ludhiana, Mansa, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Amritsar and other districts of Punjab. The case came to the fore when some MLAs reported the matter to the CM who ordered Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal to nab the accused.

A Congress leader, seeking anonymity, said the accused sought money from and assured him of victory in the elections.

Police commissioner Agrawal said investigation is on and they are likely to get more leads in the case.

Amarinder had appointed Kishor as his principal advisor ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

Members of a gang posing as aides of Prashant Kishor, principal adviser to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, allegedly duped Congress MLAs and other political leaders in Punjab of lakhs of rupees by promising them tickets of the ruling party in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Two of the accused were arrested from a hotel near Jalandhar, police said.

A case under sections 420, 379, 473 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Dehlon police station in Ludhiana against the accused identified as Ranchit Kumar, alias Raja, Gaurav Sharma and Rakesh Paseen, all residents of Amritsar. The police have also recovered a Mahindra Scorpio with a fake number plate (PB02 ZK 3540). The police suspect the vehicle is stolen.

The duped leaders and MLAs are from Ludhiana, Mansa, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Amritsar and other districts of Punjab. The case came to the fore when some MLAs reported the matter to the CM who ordered Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal to nab the accused.

A Congress leader, seeking anonymity, said the accused sought money from and assured him of victory in the elections.

Police commissioner Agrawal said investigation is on and they are likely to get more leads in the case.

Amarinder had appointed Kishor as his principal advisor ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP