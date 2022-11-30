Connection of telecom firms snapped over unpaid tax

Municipal Corporation on Wednesday cut down the mobile tower connections of telecom property tax defaulters for not paying their dues of mobile license and towers. The corporation has sealed network of One Fibre, Connect, Telesonic, Jio and Airtel.

The corporation has snapped the connections of opticle fibres in sectors 4, 11, 15, 21, Industrial Area and Abheypur village. In the last revenue committee meeting, mayor had directed to seal connections of 8 defaulter companies who owe crores to the corporation.

“We have issued several notices to these companies to pay their pending dues and to remove illegal infrastructure or to take proper permission from the Corporation to legalise it,” Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said.

Despite repeated warnings, they did not deposit the dues, the mayor added. Deepak Sura, deputy commissioner, MC said that there are 328 towers of which 129 companies have not paid their dues.