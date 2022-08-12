Constable, 3 aides held for robbing people in Ludhiana

Police here have arrested a constable along with his three aides for allegedly erecting fake check points at various parts of the city and robbing people in the name of checking.

The arrested accused have been identified as constable Inderjit Singh and his aides- Karan and Prince. Another constable Manjit Singh and three of his accomplices, who are yet to be identified, are on the run.

The two constables were deputed at the security of circuit house, where VVIPs used to stay. They were absent from duty without any information. The department has initiated the process to suspend them.

Inspector Sanjiv Kapoor, SHO Moti Nagar at police station, said that they received information that the accused held a fake police naka and robbed three commuters of their mobile phones and ₹ 2,000 in cash.

The inspector said that the police conducted a raid and arrested four of the accused. Constable Inderjit is a drug addict and indulged in snatching to meet his need for drugs, Kapoor said. ENDS

