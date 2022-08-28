Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Constable, aide arrested for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Published on Aug 28, 2022 02:18 AM IST

The constable deputed with Sidhwan Bet police in Ludhaina had been arrested with one-gram heroin and 50 intoxicant pills from native village

A constable and his aide were arrested for drug peddling in Ludhiana. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police have arrested a constable deputed with Sidhwan Bet police and his accomplice for alleged drug peddling.

The accused have been identified as constable Harpreet Singh of Manuke village and Jasdeep Singh alias Deep of Kamalpura village.

Sub-inspector Hardeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Hathur police station, said Deep had been arrested with one-gram heroin and 50 intoxicant pills from native village. During questioning, he revealed that he used to smuggle the drugs with Harpreet’s help, who was also arrested.

“Jasdeep said they are both addicts and had been into drug peddling for the past five years. When he used to deliver drugs, Harpreet accompanied him so that police didn’t stop them for checking,”said the SHO.

A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 21, 22, 25 and 29 of NDPS Act at Jodhan police station.

