Constable among four held for snatching 35 lakh in Punjab’s Kurali

The constable, Harjit Singh, posted at Khamano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib, was in his police uniform while committing the crime, said police
The constable and his accomplices are facing a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced in court on Saturday. (iStock)
Jul 09, 2022
HT Correspondent, Mohali

Police have arrested four men, including a constable, for snatching 35 lakh from a businessman’s workers by posing as GST sleuths in Kurali on June 6.

The constable, Harjit Singh, is posted at Khamano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib. His accomplices have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Jassi; Barinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have recovered 17 lakh of the snatched money from their possession.

“On June 6, the four men snatched 35 lakh from the workers of Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Khanna. On Kumar’s complaint, a probe was launched and the case was cracked with the help of CCTV footage. The constable was in his police uniform while committing the crime,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

The accused are facing a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced in court on Saturday.

