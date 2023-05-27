Ludhiana: Constable dies in accidental firing

A constable deputed as a gunman with a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Khanna died after his service pistol accidentally went off on Friday in the district police office. He was deputed as a gunman with a deputy superintendent of police in Khanna. (HT Photo)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal has her office in the same building.

The victim has been identified as Rashpinder Singh. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The SSP stated that the constable was transferred as a gunman with DSP (child and women cell) Gurmeet Singh four days ago. On Friday, the constable was sitting in a room adjoining the office of the DSP and cleaning his service weapon when the weapon went off. The police personnel rushed there and were shocked to see him lying in the pool of blood.

The SSP added that the bullet hit him in the chest. The police are investigating the matter.

Not the first case

On November 9, 2022, ASI Manohar Lal allegedly ended his life by shooting himself in his head with his service weapon at Malkhana of Sarabha Nagar police station.

On August 2, 2022, a head constable, Surinder Singh, 32, sustained a bullet injury after his service weapon carbine went off accidentally.

On July 26, 2022, an assistant sub inspector (ASI), who was a part of quick response team (QRT) of Ludhiana Rural Police, died when his service weapon went off at his residential quarter in Jagraon.

On April 29, 2022, gunman of Lok Insaaf Party chief Simranjit Singh Bains was killed in accidental firing after his service revolver went off accidentally at his house in Harkrishan Nagar.

On March 22, 2022, a head constable, deputed in the security of Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Anil Sareen, had died when his service rifle went off at Sareen’s house. The bullet had hit under his chin and pierced through his head.