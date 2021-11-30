Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Constable recruitment: Aspirants allege scam, hold protest at CP office in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Constable recruitment: Aspirants allege scam, hold protest at CP office in Ludhiana

Claiming that “unusual names” in the merit list suggested fraud, constable aspirants protesting outside the CP office, demanded a comprehensive merit list, featuring each selected candidate’s name, roll number, parents’ name, address and percentage acquired in the written test.
The cops asked the protesters to file a complaint in the matter, but the protesters said they will file a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the merit list. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Alleging a scam in the Punjab Police constable recruitment process, aspirants staged a protest outside the office of police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Monday.

Claiming that “unusual names” in the merit list suggested fraud, the protesters demanded a comprehensive merit list, featuring each selected candidate’s name, roll number, parents’ name, address and percentage acquired in the written test.

A protester, requesting anonymity, said, “Neither the marks, nor any other detail of the selected candidates have been mentioned in the merit list.”

6-lakh for direct recruitment’

A group of aspirants protesting in Samrala alleged that middlemen were demanding 6 lakh for direct recruitment as a constable in the Punjab Police.

The cops asked the protesters to file a complaint in the matter, but the protesters said they will file a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the merit list.

An aspirant, Ravi Kumar, said around 4,300 posts were notified for the post of constable, and a written test was held on September 25 and 26. “However, the merit list had unusual names such as Seena Seena, Tack Singh, Joseph Joseph, Surand, Nindra Nindra, Sharon Patrick Crasta, Essa Taank, Yannis Yannis and Dron Dron,”he said.

RELATED STORIES

“There are many such names. We suspect that names are fake and higher-ups will give the seats to their relatives or those who bribe them,” he said, adding that the selected candidates had already been issued admit cards for the physical test.

‘Qualifying candidates not on list’

Another aspirant, Sukhwinder Singh, said, “The cut off for general candidates was 70%, while it was 65% for SC and OBC category candidates. However, two women aspirants from the OBC category had secured 69%, but their names are not in the list.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP