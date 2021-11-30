Constable recruitment: Aspirants allege scam, hold protest at CP office in Ludhiana

Alleging a scam in the Punjab Police constable recruitment process, aspirants staged a protest outside the office of police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar on Monday.

Claiming that “unusual names” in the merit list suggested fraud, the protesters demanded a comprehensive merit list, featuring each selected candidate’s name, roll number, parents’ name, address and percentage acquired in the written test.

A protester, requesting anonymity, said, “Neither the marks, nor any other detail of the selected candidates have been mentioned in the merit list.”

‘ ₹6-lakh for direct recruitment’

A group of aspirants protesting in Samrala alleged that middlemen were demanding ₹6 lakh for direct recruitment as a constable in the Punjab Police.

The cops asked the protesters to file a complaint in the matter, but the protesters said they will file a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court against the merit list.

An aspirant, Ravi Kumar, said around 4,300 posts were notified for the post of constable, and a written test was held on September 25 and 26. “However, the merit list had unusual names such as Seena Seena, Tack Singh, Joseph Joseph, Surand, Nindra Nindra, Sharon Patrick Crasta, Essa Taank, Yannis Yannis and Dron Dron,”he said.

“There are many such names. We suspect that names are fake and higher-ups will give the seats to their relatives or those who bribe them,” he said, adding that the selected candidates had already been issued admit cards for the physical test.

‘Qualifying candidates not on list’

Another aspirant, Sukhwinder Singh, said, “The cut off for general candidates was 70%, while it was 65% for SC and OBC category candidates. However, two women aspirants from the OBC category had secured 69%, but their names are not in the list.”