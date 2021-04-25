Constitute new SIT to probe Kotkapura firing case: Bajwa

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday urged the Punjab government to constitute a new special investigation team (SIT) to ensure justice in the Kotkapura firing case at the earliest.

Bajwa said the investigation should preferably be concluded within a month, and subsequently after filing of challan, an application should be filed before the trial court requesting for an expeditious trial preferably on day-to-day basis. “I had suggested this earlier as well. The high court has also made similar observations by directing that the investigation of these FIRs should be concluded as expeditiously as possible, preferably within six months from the date of constitution of SIT,” he said in a statement here.

The Rajya Sabha MP said it has also been stated in the judgment that justice needs to be delivered to the victims who have been waiting endlessly. He said the Congress was voted to power by the people of Punjab based on its poll promise to punish the perpetrators of these sacrilege cases. “Hence, they should not be made to wait for justice by the government and expeditious investigation is the need of the hour,” he added.

The Congress leader said that without commenting on the investigation that has been conducted and focusing on the time frame within which a party has to fulfil its poll promises regarding these cases, the high court judgment, instead of being challenged, should be implemented in letter and spirit.