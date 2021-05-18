Construction of water treatment plant begins at Patiala’s Ablowal

The much-hyped canal-based water supply project worth ₹503 crore has been initiated with the start of construction work of 115 MLD water treatment plant at Patiala’s Ablowal village on Monday.

Member of parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, laid the foundation stone at an event organised by the district administration. However, Covid restrictions and guidelines went for toss as no social distancing was observed at the venue.

The project aims at channelising the water distribution system, besides assisting in controlling depleted underground water table due to the traditional tubewell system.

It is one of the dream projects for Patiala. In 2006, the project was proposed to ensure round-the-clock water supply, but the project got buried under piles of official documents for over a decade, before regaining pace after Captain Amarinder Singh came to power in 2017.

Preneet said the project includes water treatment plant of 115 MLD (million litre per day), a clear water reservoir of 17.28 MLD besides storage and sedimentation tank of 236 MLD at Ablowal village.

“Nearly 5 lakh people of the city would get 24x7 uninterrupted clean water supply through this project. The work of this important project would be completed within the stipulated time by Punjab water supply and sewerage board and Larsen and Toubro company,” she added.

As per the details, the multi-crore project has been divided into two phases.

In the first phase, at least 35 cusecs of water will be fetched from Bhakra canal, stored and treated on 32 acres at Ablowal. In the second phase, water fetched from Ghaggar-link canal will be treated accordingly.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said currently, the city’s demand of 33 cusec water is being met with 134 tubewells, but due to the over 30 years’ old system, 60% water is getting wasted.

“The two-phased project is being set up keeping in mind the year 2051, when population of the city is expected to be doubled. This project will then provide 63 cusecs water,” Bittu said.

In 2019, the Union ministries of finance and urban development had given a green signal to the MC’s canal-based water supply system project, which was to be carried out as a joint venture by the state and the central governments.

