Construction supervisor’s body found tied with metal chains in Ludhiana village

A 65-year-old construction supervisor’s body was found in Rayian village near Kohara. The deceased has been identified as Mohinder Singh, a resident of Rayian village. His body, which was recovered late on Tuesday, had been tied up with metal wires, the police officials said.

After the initial investigation, Koomkalan police registered a first information report (FIR) on the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s son — identified as Ranjit Singh, a resident of village Rayian.

The complainant said his father, who worked as a construction supervisor, had left for work on January 15 only to not return home.

He said that the family thought that he was spending the night at the construction site and did not lodge a complaint, adding that his father was a habitual drinker and would often spend nights away from home.

On Tuesday night, however, the complainant was informed by a local that his father’s body was lying at the village dispensary. He rushed to hospital to find that his father’s body had been tied with metal wires.

Sharing further details, sub-inspector Kulbir Singh, station house officer at the Koom Kalan police said injury marks had been found on the deceased’s body, which has been sent for post-mortem. Police are awaiting the final report to ascertain the cause ofthe death.

A case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), meanwhile, has been registered against unidentified accused.

Police are scanning through footage recovered from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area in a bid to identify the accused.

Four booked for murder bid on security guard

Police booked four persons for allegedly attempting to murder a security guard after he stopped a tipper truck loaded with sand from entering a colony .

The three accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, and Bhupinder Singh. One other accused, meanwhile, has not been identified yet.

The complainant Simranjit Singh, a resident of Haibowal said the incident took place on January 10 when he was on duty at a factory unit at the Noorwala road colony.

The accused, who were allegedly transporting sand in the tippers, tried to enter the colony and were stopped by the guard after they damaged the roads. As per the complainant, the accused then came back in a car and attacked him with a saw and an iron rod.

The complainant suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Sharing details about the attack, sub-inspector (SI) Yogeshwar Sharma said the victim suffered serious spine injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Christian Medical Hospital.

Following the complaint, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) 148 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of common object).