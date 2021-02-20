Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre
chandigarh news

Consult state in fixing Covid vaccine priorities: Punjab CM to Centre

Capt Amarinder Singh requests the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:54 PM IST
With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, the Punjab chief minister said. (HT Photo)

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Centre to consult the state before fixing priorities for Covid-19 vaccination, as it is a matter involving the entire population.

With the portal created by the Government of India for the registration of health care and frontline workers frozen, several such workers of the state willing for vaccination registration have been left behind, he said, calling upon the Centre to allow the entry of such workers to improve the status of vaccination drive.

In his speech at the Niti Aayog meeting, the chief minister also requested the Centre to allow 100% use of available SDRF towards expenditure for Covid management, instead of the present ceiling of 50%. Further, in the event of the SDRF yearly budget being exceeded due to enhanced expenditure on Covid-related matters, the state may also be allowed to use previous years’ funds, he suggested.

Captain Amarinder urged the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance of at least 300 crore to upgrade health infrastructure, equipment and other healthcare needs (medicines and consumables) in view of the pandemic.

The chief minister requested the Centre to consider the Gurdaspur medical college project on priority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP