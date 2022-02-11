Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission: Electronics dealer fined in Ludhiana for selling defective AC

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed an electronics dealer to refund ₹40,500 for selling a defective air conditioner and pay a compensation of ₹8,000 for harassment.

Satinderpal Kaur Gill of Golden Avenue, Baranhara, had submitted a complaint against Carrier Midea India Private Limited, Sector-32, Gurugram, through its Managing Director (Opposite Party-1) and against Nexus Electronics, Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana, Punjab through its owner (Opposite Party-2).

The complainant alleged that opposing parties refused to aid her after selling her a defective air conditioner back in 2018 despite multiple requests. She claimed that the stabiliser for the appliance was replaced on the recommendation of the retailer, but the problem persisted.

She then filed a complaint with the commission seeking refund of her money along with 1 lakh compensation.

The Commission, in its order, stated that on the basis of the uncontroverted evidence led by the complainant, it could be held that the opposing parties sold an air conditioner to the complainant with a manufacturing defect, adding, “The opposing parties are directed to replace the defective air conditioner with new one or to refund the cost of air conditioner of ₹40,500 along with composite compensation and litigation costs of ₹8,000 to the complainant.”

