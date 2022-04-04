Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Consumer disputes redressal commission fines Reliance Retail charging customers for carry bags

Consumer disputes redressal commission observed that Reliance Retail Limited must have raked in massive sums by charging customers for carry bags elsewhere as well
Reliance Retail was fined 1.5 lakh by the commission for charging customers for carry bags (HT File)
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The district Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission imposed a fine of 1.5 lakh on Reliance Retail Limited Bestech Mall, Sector 66, with an additional penalty of 15,000, for charging payments for providing carry bags to 15 customers.

The complainants (CCs), in their complaints have alleged that they were charged extra money for carry bags during the stores/shops of the Reliance Retail Limited, on different dates.

Alleging deficiency in service, the complainants sought refund of the respective amounts charged, compensation and an amount covering the litigation expenses.

In reply, the Reliance Retail Limited have averred that the charges for the carry bag/paper bag were taken only after seeking consent of the complaints and as such the complaints are filed with malafide intention and are not maintainable. It was added that sign boards/advertisements mentioning the charges had been put up at the stores.

The commission, however, observed that Reliance Retail Limited must have raked in massive sums from various customers in a similar manner.

Commission president Sanjiv Dutt Sharma, in his order, directed Reliance Retail store to deposit the 1.5 lakh ( 10,000 in each complaint) in the PGIMER’s patient welfare fund which will be used for providing free medicines to cardiology department patients. The order further directed to provide compensation of 1000 each to the complainants.

