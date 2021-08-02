Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Consumer forum directs insurance firm to pay 8 lakh compensation
chandigarh news

Consumer forum directs insurance firm to pay 8 lakh compensation

The complainant whose bus was totally burnt after it caught fire due to short circuit in 2010 was not paid insurance amount
By HT Correspondent, Jalandhar
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Consumer forum directs insurance firm to pay 8 lakh compensation

The district consumer and redressal forum, Kapurthala, has directed the National Insurance Company, a private insurance firm, to pay 8 lakh compensation to a private bus owner for damages to his vehicle.

The complainant, Jaskirat Singh Chahal, had said his bus was totally burnt after it caught fire due to short circuit in 2010.

Later, the insurance firm deputed a surveyor who assessed the loss and sent a report the company in 2011. The firm did not give him claim and instead closed the case in 2013, Chahal said.

“It clearly proves that the company without caring for the insurance contract and equity and principles of natural justice refused to reopen the case despite having received all information from me,” the complainant had submitted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP