Consumer rights organisation ask Haryana to encourage telemedicine

Consumer rights organisation, Consumer’s Voice, has asked the Haryana government to encourage telemedicine to save lives of those suffering from non-communicable diseases during Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, chief operating officer of Consumer’s Voice, Ashim Sanyal said the Haryana government should encourage telemedicine to save lives of patients suffering from non-communicable diseases.

He said that according to recent figures published by the Union health ministry, e-Sanjeevani, the government telemedicine platform, has clocked more than 50 lakh consultations in the past year. Every day, at least 40,000 Indians are dialling in from across country to use this contactless and risk-free health facility.

With 63% deaths annually being due to non-communicable diseases, the pandemic has shown how telemedicine can be a long-term game-changer in managing burden of chronic non-communicable diseases, particularly to the rural underserved population.