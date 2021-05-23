Contagion snuffs out 32 more lives in Chandigarh tricity area

The Covid-19 deaths in the tricity crossed the 30 mark for the third time this week on Saturday, while the infections also saw a slight rise after slumping below the 1,000 level after over a month on Friday.

Mohali led the daily toll with 16 people succumbing to the virus, followed by 12 in Chandigarh and four in Panchkula, where no death was reported on Friday after nearly a month.

At 555, Mohali also had the maximum cases on Saturday and was the only one to record a spike, taking tricity’s total up from 941 on Friday to 1,102.

On the other hand, Chandigarh and Panchkula, with 392 and 155 cases, respectively, saw their figures sliding further.

After hitting the peak on May 11 (2,612), tricity’s Covid cases have remained below the 2,000 mark for eight days straight since May 14, but the deaths’ graph has to yet to show a significant downturn.

In some respite, Mohali recorded more recoveries (732) than positive cases on Saturday, bringing the active cases down to 6,210.

Of the total 64,167 patients so far, 57,107 (88%) have been cured and 850 have died.

Chandigarh’s recoveries reached 52,172 (90%) with 790 patients getting discharged on Saturday. The city’s caseload stands at 58,129, of which 5,265 patients are still recuperating and 692 have succumbed to the virus.

In Panchkula, 27,007 patients (93%) have been cured out of the 29,021 infected till date. As many as 1,703 cases are still active and the virus has claimed 311 lives in the district. The latest fatalities included a 72-year-old man from Sector 7, a 56-year-old man from Surajpur, a 53-year-old woman from Pinjore and a 45-year-old man from Sector 21.