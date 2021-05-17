The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 20 more lives on Sunday, youngest among them a 35-year-old man from Textile Colony.

For the past two days, the daily deaths had stayed below 20 after steadily rising for five days since May 9, touching the all-time high of 30 twice, on May 10 and 11.

Contagion wipes out 20 more lives in Ludhiana, daily cases drop below 1,000 after 16 days

However, in some respite, the fresh cases on Sunday dropped below the 1,000 mark for the first time since April 30, when 789 people had tested positive.

The 942 cases on Sunday pushed the district’s caseload to 75,815, of which 13,217 patients are still under treatment, the highest since the pandemic broke out in March last year.

As many as 60,858 patients have successfully beaten the virus in Ludhiana through treatment at various hospitals and in home isolation, and 1,720 people have died.

Currently, 52 patients are on ventilator support, of whom, 28 are from Ludhiana, and 24 from other districts and states.

Among those who died on Sunday were 10 women and an equal number of men, the oldest being a 78-year-old man from Green Field.

At 11, the majority were aged between 50 and 70, four in their 30s and 40s, while five were over 70 years old.

Vaccination sites for Monday

LUDHIANA Vaccinations for comorbid people and health workers’ family members in the 18-44 age group will be held at various government schools on Monday.

These include schools at Sekhewal, Indrapuri, Jamalpur, Madhopuri, Kesar Gunj Chowk, Kundanpuri, Civil Lines, Haibowal Kalan, Dholewal, Kot Mangal Singh, Shimlapuri, Midha Chowk, Jawahar Nagar, Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala, Roorian Maloud village, Macchiwara, Manupur, Gurusar Sudhar, Koom Kalan, Sidhwan Bet, Mansuran, Hathur, Sahnewal and Dehlon.

Centres are also set up at Indoor Stadium, Pakhowal Road; Channa Devi School, Salem Tabri; Green Land School, Chandigarh Road; and Ajitsar Government Girls School, Raikot.

