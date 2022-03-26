Contingency plan ready in case of strike: Chandigarh tells HC ahead of power privatisation

The Chandigarh administration has submitted a detailed contingency plan before the Punjab and Haryana high court if the power department employees go on strike again.

The plan was sought by the high court after the city saw major power disruption in February, when the power department employees went on strike against UT’s move to privatise power services.

The allegations are that power outages were due to sabotage by the protesting employees. The process of handover of services to a private firm is in the final stages.

Chander Bhushan Ojha, chief engineer-cum-special secretary, engineering, UT, told the high court that the department had undertaken a study, whereby based on past experience, it had analysed the type of problems that are likely to arise in the grid substation infrastructure at different locations in the city.

As such, a plan has been put in place for resource mobilisation and capacity building in case of strike by employees. These will be sourced from electrical circles, Power Grid Corporation of India, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Bhakra Beas Management Board, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, Military Engineering Services and outsourcing agencies. The administration also submitted a list in this regard.

It was further informed that a citizen facilitation centre will be set up for redress of public grievances and social media will also be used to reach out to people.

Different departments of UT have also been told how they can help in case of exigency, such as maintaining power supply, and law and order.

To guard power sector infra, a special officer will be deputed, especially at government buildings and hospitals. Critical institutions have been told to install generator sets and more vendors for this had been identified, the court was told.