Contractor saying he never met Bharat Bhushan Ashu proves case is fake: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over alleged political vendetta against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the submission of contractor Telu Ram in the court that he never met the former minister was the biggest proof that a fake case had been lodged against the minister.

Warring was in the city on Wednesday and met Congress leaders and workers who have been sitting outside the vigilance bureau office to show support for the former minister. Warring was accompanied by former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, former MLAs Sanjay Talwar, Lakhvir Lakha, among others.

Referring to the statement made by the contractor when Ashu was produced in the court on Tuesday, Warring said,” The contractor has also admitted that vigilance department is forcing him to make statements against the minister and he has submitted that he never met Ashu in the past. This is when the contractor is still in police remand. This is the biggest proof that the state government is into vendetta politics and a fake case has been registered against Ashu.”

“ We will fight the legal battle and not only in this case, the entire Congress party will stand against the government if it indulges in vendetta politics and lodges fake cases against Congress leaders or workers in any part of the state,” Warring said.

Ashu was arrested by the vigilance department from a salon on Monday evening in an alleged food grains transportation tender scam. The department suspects it to be a ₹2,000 crore scam.

Congress’ make-shift tent outside VB office

Congress leaders said they would sit outside the office of vigilance department until the police remand of Ashu ends. They have installed a tent in the premises of Zila Parishad’s office, which is situated just opposite to the vigilance office.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said they were not protesting or creating any obstruction, but they would continue sitting outside the vigilance office, until the remand ends. Ashu was sent to police remand till August 27.