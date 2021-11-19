Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Contractor seeks double fare to ply whole fleet of Ludhiana buses
Contractor seeks double fare to ply whole fleet of Ludhiana buses

The Ludhiana officials’ grouse is that the contractor has been merely running a dozen buses on two routes. However, the contractor has refused to run more buses, citing losses, a claim which authorities are sceptical about, resulting in the deadlock. (Hindustan Times/Ludhiana)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 02:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid the continuing deadlock between the city bus contractor and the municipal corporation officials over the limited number of city buses plying on the roads, the contractor has proposed to deploy the entire fleet of 83 buses, provided the fare is doubled.

The proposal was tabled during a meeting of the contractor, Jaskirat Singh, and additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal at the civic body’s Zone-A office on Thursday. Citing the rising price of diesel, the contractor has proposed 10 for a 5-km journey, 19 for a distance of 5 to 10km, 29 for 10-15km and 1 per kilometre beyond it.

At present, the fare is 5 for 5km, 10 for 10km, 15 for 15km and 20 for a distance of 20km. A final call will be taken by senior officials, including mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal.

The contractor said diesel was priced at 48 per litre when they entered into a contract with the municipal corporation in 2015. However, the rates had now almost doubled due to which it was difficult to run the buses without increasing the fare.

The officials’ grouse is that the contractor has been merely running a dozen buses on two routes. However, the contractor has refused to run more buses, citing losses, a claim which authorities are sceptical about, resulting in the deadlock. The authorities have also demanded that the contractor clear his dues, amounting to 3 crore.

Buses are the only public transport in the city. Of the 120 buses purchased under the project, 83 have been handed over to the contractor. Of these, only a dozen are running on city roads, while the others are gathering dust at the depot. The 37 buses with the MC are also stabled.

In a nutshell

The contractor says the rate of fuel has almost doubled, necessitating revision of fare.

Distance Present fare Proposed fare

5km 5 10

10km 10 19

15km 15 29

Story Saved
