Contractors-officers nexus undermining autonomy of PRIs: Panchayat body

Jammu: All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference,(AJKPC)—an umbrella organisation of the sarpanches and panches in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday, requested the LG’s administration to sanction works up to ₹3 lakh to the Gram Sabhas and instead of e-tendering them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The apex body also alleged that the contractors-officers nexus was undermining the autonomy of Panchayati Raj institutions in the UT.

Addressing media persons here, AJKPC president Anil Sharma informed that despite repeated requests to the government and assurances by the senior officers, tenders for petty works were being allotted via the e-tendering process.

“This is not only undermining the autonomy of the Gram Sabhas but also depriving the local educated youth of employment avenues,” he added.

Sharma said that he has been apprised by the Panchayat members that the work done by contractors in rural areas was of very low quality and there was no accountability as these contractors do not pay any heed to the requests of the PRI members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The officers also refuse to listen to the prayers of the panches and sarpanches in this regard,” he said.

The AJKPC president stated that since utilization certificates (UCs) for works done under the district budget are being issued by respective district administrations, the role of PRI members in checking the quality of works has been curtailed and done away with.

He cautioned the officer of the district administration and rural development department not to test the patience of the elected representatives and not muzzle the autonomy of Panchayati Raj Institutions in J & K.

Sharma urged LG Manoj Sinha to take appropriate action in this matter.