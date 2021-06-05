Contractual teachers break barricades outside Singla’s house in Sangrur

Over hundred contractual teachers held a protest march and broke barricades seeking regularisation outside the residence of school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday.

The protesters assembled at the BSNL Park in Sangrur and marched towards the residence of the minister amid tight security. They broke barricades and tried to enter the ministers’ residence but were stopped by police.

One of the protesters Gagan Abohar said around 14,000 teachers have been serving for the past 18 years for just ₹6,000 per month. The Congress had assured them regular jobs before the assembly elections, but nothing has been done so far, she added.

“We are demanding monthly remuneration of ₹30,000 and regular jobs, but the government is asking us to clear tests for it,” she said.

Davinder Singh, another protester, said they will intensify their protest. “The ministers are just rubber stamps and bureaucrats are making policies. We will oppose the Congress leaders in upcoming state assembly elections,” he added.

Govt discriminating against teachers: SAD

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) condemned the Congress government for discriminating against teachers and forcing them to come to the streets and asked Singla not to behave in an arrogant and dictatorial manner and resolve the grievances of government school teachers immediately.

In a statement, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that during a time of pandemic when the teaching community’s role to shape the future generations was of utmost importance the Congress government was victimising them and refusing to consider any of their genuine demands.