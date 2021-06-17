Contractual teachers seize control of PSEB, edu dept offices in Mohali

High drama was witnessed on Wednesday after the contractual teachers’ union held a protest outside the office of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) and the education department in Phase 8 here and seized entry to both the offices.

One of the protesting teachers also consumed a poisonous substance and attempted suicide. She was rushed to Fortis Hospital, from where she was discharged after treatment.

The teacher who attempted to kill self was from Abohar. She had threatened to end her life alleging that Punjab government was not listening to their demands and that there was no point in living under the existing conditions.

The protesting teachers were mostly from primary schools of the state. Some of the teachers also climbed atop the education secretary office building with bottles of petrol and threatened self-immolation if no one from the ministry came to have a dialogue with them.

Those who climbed atop the building were identified as Satinder Kang, Kulvinder Nardu, Samarjit Mansa, Kulbir Fazilka and Beant Singh Patiala.

Heavy police deployed at protest site

The primary demand of the teachers is regularisation of jobs and enhancement in salaries. The teachers on Wednesday claimed that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had promised them in 2015, while they were protesting against the SAD government, that on forming government, he would fulfil their demands. The non-permanent teachers said that more than four years had gone by since then, but they were still struggling.

The union leaders, Jhujar Singh Sangrur and Ranjit Singh Bhattiwal, said that Captain in 2016 had come to their protest site and promised that once his government came to power, in the very first cabinet meeting they would regularise the services of teachers. “More than four years have passed, but Captain government has not lived up to their promises. So we have decided to hold massive protests till someone from the Captain government comes and gives us assurance. We also demand that our lump sum salary must be increased to ₹40,000,” they added.

The employees of the education department and the education board after 5pm were forced to leave their vehicles inside the premises and scale the walls of the office buildings to go back to their homes, as the entry and exit points were seized by the protesting teachers.

Till the filing of the report, the teachers were still protesting.