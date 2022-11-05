Control situation before it turns like 80s dark days, says Capt Amarinder to Punjab govt

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday warned against return of the dark era of 1980s in Punjab, saying the way things were unfolding in the state on Saturday, reminded of those days (1980s) and it was quite worrisome.

Capt Amarinder also condemned the “complete failure” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, which he said has not taken any action so far even after 24 hours of murder of the Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar on Friday.

He said he was more concerned because the AAP government had neither shown any inclination nor capability to handle such an alarming situation. “Once you let your weakness and shortcomings known, anti-national forces are bound to take advantage of that and that is what is precisely happening in Punjab now,” he said, while referring to increased activities of anti-national forces in Punjab after the AAP took over.

“I am reminded of 1980s when situation started drifting and deteriorating into terrorism and we had to pay such a huge price”, the former chief minister warned, while cautioning the AAP government against any laxity and inaction. “What to speak of taking any action, nobody from the AAP has even condemned the brutal murder of the Shiv Sena leader so far”, he pointed out.

The senior BJP leader criticised the AAP government for providing free run to the radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been openly preaching and propagating violence, and speaking the language of secession and separatism. “How can you let someone like him go scot-free when he has been openly speaking against the unity and integrity of the country and openly calling youth to take weapons?” he asked the AAP government.