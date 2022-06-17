Conversion row: Minority commission calls for dialogue between Sikh, Christian communities in Punjab
The National Commission for Minorities on Thursday called for a dialogue between the Sikh and Christian communities to reach an amicable solution on the issue of alleged conversion of Sikhs to Christianity in Punjab, days after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asked for countering the trend.
A meeting of the representatives of the two communities was held at the minority commission’s office in New Delhi. A high-level delegation of SGPC, comprising its general secretary Karnail Singh Panjoli, executive committee member Sarwan Singh Kular, member Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Satwinder Singh Tohra and secretary (dharam parchar) Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, represented the Sikh community in the meeting chaired by Chairman of the commission Iqbal Singh Lalpura.
“Representatives of both the communities welcomed the initiative taken by the commission to start a dialogue between the two communities for an amicable and mutually acceptable solution to the problem,” a spokesperson of the commission said.
“After detailed deliberations and exchange of views, it was concluded that both sides appreciated that platform for dialogue on a sensitive matter and a need to continue the dialogue,” he said.
The next meeting could be organised either in Punjab or in Delhi among representatives of the two communities from Punjab, he said.
The Sikh representatives were of the view that this festering problem should not be neglected. On their part, representatives of the Christian community reiterated that they are totally against any forcible conversion through fraudulent means or false promises of miraculous healing, cash incentives etc. and they condone such acts, the spokesperson said.
Panjoli said this issue is extremely sensitive and Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib also expressed concern over the same. “The issue was discussed during the meeting and the SGPC delegation stressed that both the Sikh and Christian communities are in the minority and the conflict between them is not a good development,” he said.
Addressing the community at an event organised to mark the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, the jathedar said, “Christianity is being spread in Punjab on a large scale to weaken us religiously. Churches and mosques are being built in large numbers in the villages of Punjab, which is worrisome for us.”
SGPC delegation raises Sikh issues
The SGPC delegation also raised other issues concerning the community with the chairman of the minority commission, including independent status to Sikhism by amending Section 25 (B) of the Constitution of India; handing over management of Gurdwara Gian Godri Sahib, Haridwar, Gurdwara Dangmar Sahib in Sikkim and Gurdwara Mangu Matt in Odisha to Sikhs; release of Sikh political prisoners; giving minority status to Sikhs living in Jammu and Kashmir and fixing quota for them in government jobs; giving Indian citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs migrated from Pakistan and Afghanistan.
