Converting solid waste into eco-fuel: Australian firm has shown interest in setting up plant, says Bhagwant Mann

An Australian company, Continuum Energy, has shown a keen interest in setting up a plant for converting municipal solid waste into eco fuel. This was disclosed by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday.

He had asked the local bodies department to explore the feasibility of converting municipal solid waste to eco-fuel of very high calorific value through a strategic tie-up with an Australian company.

A decision to this effect was taken by the CM in a meeting with the representative of the Australia company. Taking part in deliberations, the CM batted for making efforts to ensure scientific processing of municipal solid waste and asked the officials to examine the output product of eco fuel.