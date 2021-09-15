Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Convict, chemist among 3 held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Around 1.9 lakh banned pills and capsules, which had been stuffed in four sacks, were recovered from the car, in which the men accused of drug peddling were travelling, one of the accused was a convict out on bail and the other was a chemist in Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 03:01 AM IST
Two of the accused are history sheeters in drug peddling cases, and the third person is a chemist in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Three people, including a chemist and convict, were held with a cache of banned tablets on Tuesday.

Around 1.9 lakh banned pills and capsules, which had been stuffed in four sacks, were recovered from the car, in which the accused — Puneet Malik, 28, of Haibowal; Ajay Goyal, 41, of Chandar Nagar; and Sonu Chhabra, a chemist, who runs a shop at Jawahar Nagar Camp — were travelling in, flowing a tip-off, police said.

The accused were caught near EWS Colony on Tajpur Road while they were on their way to deliver a consignment comprising 1,77,800 banned pills and 16,080 capsules.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation), Pawanjit, said the accused used to smuggle in intoxicants from other states and sell it among addicts.

“Malik was arrested in 2019 by the Division 3 police for drug peddling and was out on bail. Ajay is a convict. He was arrested in Payal in 2010 for drug peddling and was sentenced 10 years of imprisonment. He had come out on bail in June this year and had resumed drug peddling,” the ACP said, adding that a case had been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

