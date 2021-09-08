Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Convict held with five fake passports in Ludhiana

The accused was convicted under the NDPS Act and was trying to flee abroad with the fake passports; he had been living in a Ludhiana village with an assumed identity
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:44 AM IST
Three Aadhaar Cards, two PAN cards, a voter card, debit card, bank passbook, marriage certificate, birth certificate and school certificates were recovered from the Ludhiana resident, apart from the fake passports. (Representative image/HT File)

A man was arrested with five fake passports on Monday.

The accused, Ranvir Singh of Narangwal village, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug peddling and was booked yet again in 2012 for peddling 52kg poppy husk and for possessing illegal weapons. When he was released from jail on parole, he forged documents and assumed a different identity to evade arrest.

Three Aadhaar Cards, two PAN cards, a voter card, debit card, bank passbook, marriage certificate, birth certificate and school certificates were recovered from him.

The accused had been living at Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Dugri as Sandeep Singh Dhillon, who was his friend, and had given him his Class 10 certificate to help him forge documents. A case has been registered and a hunt is on for Sandeep as well.

