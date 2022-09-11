Cool winds return to Chandigarh, rain to follow soon

Even as the much-awaited rain gave Chandigarh a miss on Saturday, cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the city later in the evening.

But as the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

They said chances for rain will be lower on Sunday and Monday, but will rise from Tuesday onwards. A gradual fall in the mercury is also expected during this period and the day temperature may even fall to 30°C by Thursday.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went down from 35.6°C on Friday to 35.1°C on Saturday, but was still 2.2 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 26.6°C to 27.4°C, 5.5 degrees above normal.