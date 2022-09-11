Cool winds return to Chandigarh, rain to follow soon
As the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards in Chandigarh, as per India Meteorological Department officials
Even as the much-awaited rain gave Chandigarh a miss on Saturday, cloudy weather and cool winds made their way to the city later in the evening.
But as the monsoon system is reviving in the region, light rain will remain likely from Sunday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.
They said chances for rain will be lower on Sunday and Monday, but will rise from Tuesday onwards. A gradual fall in the mercury is also expected during this period and the day temperature may even fall to 30°C by Thursday.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went down from 35.6°C on Friday to 35.1°C on Saturday, but was still 2.2 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 26.6°C to 27.4°C, 5.5 degrees above normal.
Chandigarh admn seeks more jail term for drug convict, fined ₹10,000 by high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined the UT administration ₹10,000 for seeking enhancement of jail term for a drug seizure case convict who remained in jail for two months only. The judgment on the conviction first came out on June 1, 2019. A total of 210 gm of charas, which is not a commercial quantity, was recovered from the convict's possession.
Chandigarh: Now, Sector-47 resident loses ₹1.3 lakh to power bill scam
The latest FIR has been registered on the complaint of a Sector-47 resident who lost ₹1.3 lakh to online fraudsters posing as electricity department staff. The complainant, Balwinder Kaur, told the police that she got a text message on her mobile phone on August 23, informing that their electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill was not paid soon. ₹1.3 lakh were withdrawn from her and her husband's accounts through multiple transactions.
Chandigarh: Tomatoes get dearer amid poor supply from south
Despite the ongoing dry spell in the region, price of tomatoes at city's apni mandis has shot up by 50% in recent days amid poor supply from southern parts of the country, even as most other vegetables have become cheaper. Compared to ₹40 per kg on August 20, kitchen-staple tomatoes are now being sold for up to ₹60 per kg.
No new tender for sole chemist shop at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16 since 1993
For 29 long years, the only chemist shop at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, has been operated by the same firm that has enjoyed multiple extensions and renewals without any fresh tendering. The shop was allotted to Sunil Kumar Jain on lease for only two years through an auction in 1993.
Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide arrested with 11 pistols, BMW car in Mohali
A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who had been supplying drugs and weapons in Punjab has been arrested by the Kharar police. As many as 11 pistols and a Gurgaon-registered BMW car have been recovered from the accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Bhima, 25, a resident of Vishkarma Road, Ludhiana. While Nikhil Kant Sharma of Patiala is also already behind bars, Jasmeet Singh, alias Lucky remains at large.
