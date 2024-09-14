Cop, 6 ‘gangsters’ arrested, four firearms, drugs seized

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested seven members of Ankush Bhaya gang, including a police constable, having links with major criminal syndicates — Goldy Brar, Harvinder Singh Rinda, Vikram Brar and Ravi Balachoria. The pistols seized from the arrested persons in Jalandhar on Saturday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ankush Sabharwal, alias Bhaya, his brother Pankaj Sabharwal, Vishal Sabharwal, Harmanpreet Singh, Jaskaran Singh Purewal, Aryan Singh (police constable) and Rupesh Kumar, all residents of Nakodar.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said police teams had a credible tip-off so a checkpoint was set up near Malhri village where a car (PB-08-EZ-2018) was intercepted. The car occupants were found heavily armed and in possession of 1,000 Alprazolam intoxicating tablets. The cache of illegal weapons seized during the operation included four pistols — two .30 bore pistols, one .32 bore pistol and one .315 bore country-made pistol — along with seven live cartridges.

“The police have thwarted the gang’s plan to carry out a bank robbery and murder of a rival gang member in Hoshiarpur and two more individuals in Nakodar and Mehatpur,” SSP Khakh said.

The entire operation was led by SP (investigation) Jasroop Kaur Batth with two police teams, headed by CIA staff incharge Pushap Bali and City police station SHO Sanjeev Kapoor under the supervision of DSP (investigation) Lakhvir Singh.

Khakh said the car’s proprietors, identified as Rupesh and Aryan Singh, had been instrumental in providing logistical support and shelter to the accused. Furthermore, these individuals allegedly facilitated the storage of both weaponry and illicit substances on behalf of the suspects.

Constable Aryan Singh from the Nakodar Sadar police station was arrested for leaking sensitive information to the gang. Aryan had been absent from duty for over one and a half months. According to the police, the cop was involved in revealing secret details of police operations and providing logistics support to the gangsters.

Khakh said the kingpin of the gang, Ankush, was linked to overseas criminal Lovepreet Singh, alias Ladi, and jailed gangster Ravi Balachoria.

The police said the accused were history-sheeters and multiple cases of robbery, dacoity and attempt to murder were registered against them in several police stations. “These records demonstrate the gang’s long-standing involvement in organised crime, drug trafficking and violent activities,” he said.

The case has been registered under Sections 111, 61(2) of the BNS and other sections of the Arms Act and the NDPS Act.

According to the SSP, the arrested individuals will be presented in a local court and their police remand will be sought to investigate the broader network, both locally and internationally.

The police have nominated two others — Karan Sabharwal, alias Kannu, and Dalbir Singh of Nakodar — in this matter.