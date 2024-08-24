 Cop attacked during vehicle checking drive, accused held - Hindustan Times
Cop attacked during vehicle checking drive, accused held

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Aug 25, 2024 05:32 AM IST

A 30-year-old Phagwara resident, Sunny, was arrested for assaulting a police officer during a vehicle check, tearing the cop's uniform. Charges were filed.

A 30-year-old resident of Phagwara was arrested on Friday night for allegedly assaulting a police officer after the cop asked him to show the documents of his car during a special vehicle checking drive here, police said on Saturday.

A caseunder Sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the accused. (HT File)
The accused has been identified as Sunny.

“A police team asked Sunny to show the documents of his car as part of the special vehicle checking drive, but he got infuriated and attacked a cop.The uniform of the cop was also torn off in the scuffle,” Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, Phagwara superintendent of police, said.

The injured police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment following the incident which occurred at Prempura near Shivpur road.

A case under Sections 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the accused.

