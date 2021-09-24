Cop slaps Moga deputy mayor, Congress activists stage protest

Congress workers blocked the Ferozepur-Ludhiana highway after a station house officer posted in Ludhiana allegedly slapped Ashok Dhamija, a Congress leader and deputy mayor of Moga municipal corporation on Thursday late evening. The Congress leader and his supporters staged a protest seeking legal action against Kuldeep Singh, Ludhiana Division-5 SHO.

In the CCTV camera footage of the incident, the cop can be seen coming from behind and slapping Dhamija. The police have taken the footage in possession and started investigation. Police said the incident took place when the SHO, along with other cops, came to the scrap market in connection with the investigation of a two-wheeler theft case. A local scrap dealer called Dhamija to the market where he was allegedly slapped.

Tension gripped the area as the scrap dealers and locals gathered at the spot. However, Moga police intervened and saved the Ludhiana cops from backlash.

Advocate Parampal Singh Takhtupura, chairman of market committee Nihal Singh Wala, said, “The CCTV footage clearly shows that the SHO came from behind and slapped the deputy mayor without any reason. Dhamija was called to the spot as he represents the area.”

Dhamija did not respond to repeated calls and messages. Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Moga, Dhruman H Nimbale, said, “Ludhiana Division-5 SHO Kuldeep Singh had come to the scrap market for verification in a two-wheeler theft case. We have seen the CCTV footage and investigations are on.”