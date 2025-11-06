Cops arrest 8th accused in ₹1.75-cr Panchkula cyber fraud

Police have arrested the eighth accused, late on Monday, in the ₹1.75-crore Panchkula cyber fraud case registered in July 2024. The accused, identified as Chetan, a resident of Kutch, Gujarat, was presented before the Panchkula court on Tuesday and is currently undergoing interrogation during a six-day police remand. The complaint was lodged at the cyber police station on July 31, 2024, by a Panchkula resident (Representational Image)

The complaint was lodged at the cyber police station on July 31, 2024, by a Panchkula resident. According to the complaint, on July 5, 2024, the victim saw and liked a stock market-related advertisement on Facebook. Subsequently, they received a WhatsApp link that lured them with the promise of doubling their profits through investment.

Falling prey to this deceit, the complainant invested a large sum, ultimately resulting in a total fraud of approximately ₹1.75 crore. A case was registered under sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340, and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Investigating officer Bhup Singh reported that ₹1.5 crore of the nearly ₹2-crore cyber fraud was traced to Chetan’s bank account. The investigation also revealed that the same account contained an additional ₹3.5 crore linked to other cyber fraud cases. Police are actively scrutinising the accused’s other bank accounts during the remand period to unearth further details.

This recent arrest follows a sustained investigation that had previously led to the apprehension of seven other persons. Police have stated that the involvement of additional suspects is emerging, and they are confident that all remaining accused will be arrested soon.