Cops get training, CCTV cameras installed at Chandigarh-Mohali border

Police have installed two CCTV cameras at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on the Sector 52/53 dividing road to monitor the movement of Sikh protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners.

While one camera has been installed facing the Chandigarh-Mohali border, the other has been positioned near Mohali SSP residence in Phase 3A. Besides this, loudspeakers have also been installed there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police took the step in the wake of the February 8 clash between protesters and police forces at the Chandigarh-Mohali border. In the clash, 33 police personnel were injured and dozens of police vehicles were damaged after armed protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners went on a rampage.