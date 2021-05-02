Cops hurt during protest: Over 100 farmers booked for murder bid in Patiala

A day after four cops got injured during a farmers’ protest, the Patiala police booked over 100 farmers, including 21 by name, on the charges of attempt to murder.

Protesting against land acquisition for the Delhi-Katra expressway, the farmers from different parts of the state held tractor parade in Patiala on Friday.

Though the district administration scheduled a panel meeting of Delhi Katra Expressway Kisan Sangharh Committee (DKEKSC) with officials of state government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is competent authority for the project, on May 4, the farmers have squatted near the CM residence for indefinite period.

Deputy superintendent of police Yogesh Sharma said an attempt to murder case has been registered against Harmanpreet Singh Jeji, coordinator of the DKEKSC, Jagjit Singh, sarpanch of Galoli village, and 19 others, and over 50 unidentified people.

“We have initiated the process to identify the other farmers present at the protest site where the protestors tried to run over police personnel standing at the spot,” he said.

The case has been registered under Sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for causing injuries voluntarily), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 427 (mischief), 436 (commits mischief by fire or any explosive substance) 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 148 (rioting) and 149 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of Public property (prevention of damage) Act and disaster management act.

Meanwhile, Jeji said they will continue their protest till the meeting with top officials on May 4 remain fruitful.