Cops nab man for raping 21-year-old daughter in Ludhiana

A 55-year-old man has been arrested by the Haibowal Police for allegedly raping his 21-year-old daughter. The accused works in a private firm, while the victim is a college student, police said.

The victim had recorded the incident on her mobile phone and alleged that her father was sexually assaulting her for the past two years. (HT File)

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ASI Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge at Jagatpuri police post, said the victim filed a complaint on Thursday after the accused made a rape attempt on her. “The victim had recorded the incident on her mobile phone and alleged that her father was sexually assaulting her for the past two years,” he added.

The ASI added that soon after receiving the complaint the police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him. The victim told police that has an elder sister and a younger brother. She had shared the ordeal with her mother, but she did not believe her.

An FIR under Sections 64 (Rape), 75 (sexual harassment), 62 (attempts to commit offences punishable by life imprisonment or other imprisonment) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused.

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