Cops recover 18,000 litres of illegally stored fuel in Sangrur, two booked

Sangrur: Police have booked two persons for the illegal sale of fuel in Sangrur on Saturday night. More than 18,000 litres of petrol and ethanol and three oil tankers have been seized, said the police.

The incident comes two days after the police recovered 8,050 litres of illegally stored petroleum products during raids at roadside eateries and yards located near oil depots on Mehla road in Sangrur.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the latest FIR has been registered against Vikram Singh, a resident of Kammomajra Kalan, and Gurnam Singh of Kammomajra Khurd.

“During a raid, our teams recovered 11,000 litres of petrol, 4,000 litres of mixed fuel, 3,000 litres of ethanol and three oil tankers on Saturday night,” the SSP said.

A case under Sections 379, 420, 336, 285 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and 23 of the Petroleum Act has been registered at the Sadar police station, Sangrur, he said.

In the May 26 incident, police had registered 6 FIRs. The main accused Rikab, alias Mamu, was arrested on Saturday night, the police said.