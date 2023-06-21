Revenue officers missing from work, visitors face inconvenience in Ludhiana

A day after the vigilance bureau released a list of corrupt tehsildars and naib tehsildars in the state, officers of the city revenue department did not report to work on Wednesday, causing inconvenience to locals who visited the office to get their works done.

Visitors waiting at the sub-registrar office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The state vigilance bureau released a list of 48 tehsildars and naib tehsildars who were allegedly taking bribes through deed writers and other private persons, during registration of properties across the state. Among the listed individuals, five tehsildars and one naib tehsildar are from Ludhiana.

It was revealed that revenue officials approved property registries in unauthorised colonies without obtaining the necessary no-objection certificate.

Gautam Jain, additional deputy commissioner said, “According to my information, all the officers were on a one day strike and work will resume from Thursday.”

Gurdev Singh Dham, president of the Revenue Officers Association, refused to comment on the officials missing from work.

“I cannot comment on the officers who were not present at their seats on Wednesday, as it is their personal matter. However, I urge the authorities to conduct a fair investigation into this case,” he said.

Visitors, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, highlighted that they were not informed in advance about the unavailability of revenue officials.

The west tehsil office, which issues an average of around 100 appointments daily, was also affected along with other three tehsils.

Ludhiana has seven tehsils and 13 sub tehsil offices which were affected as officials remained absent from their seats.

A visitor, on the condition of anonymity, said, “A few days ago, I had scheduled an appointment for the registration of my property. However, on that day, the website server was not working, leading to the rescheduling of my appointment today. And now, there are no officials available at the west tehsildar office.”