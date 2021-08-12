Corruption case: HC reserves judgment on Saini’s plea seeking bail

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on a plea of former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini seeking anticipatory bail in a corruption case.

The former Punjab DGP’s plea was taken up by the bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan on Wednesday and after arguments from the state as well as his lawyers, was reserved for the verdict to be pronounced on Thursday. His bail plea was dismissed by a Mohali trial court on August 6.

On August 2, the Punjab vigilance bureau had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy against the former DGP along with six others, including PWD executive engineer Nimratdeep Singh and his father Surinderjit Singh Jaspal, who owned the Sector 20 house in Chandigarh.

The agency alleged Saini acquired the house in a fraudulent deal with fake documents and questionable financial transactions. The trial court had termed allegations against him “gravest” in nature warranting his custodial interrogation.

Saini all along has denied the allegation and claimed that he was being targeted as he was instrumental in some probes against the incumbent chief minister, Capt Amarinder Singh, and some persons close to him during the previous SAD-BJP regime. He has also argued that he bought the property for ₹10.25 crore and was not aware of the manner house was acquired by the owner.