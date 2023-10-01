News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Corruption charges framed against Chandigarh Housing Board staffer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 01, 2023 11:01 PM IST

CBI had arrested Shamsher Singh on May 18, 2022, while allegedly accepting a ₹10,000 bribe from a person for issuing a no-objection certificate under Chandigarh Housing Board's tatkal scheme

A special CBI court has framed charges against Shamsher Singh, a senior assistant with the Chandigarh Housing Board, in connection with a 2022 graft case.

Charges against Shamsher have been framed under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CBI had arrested Shamsher on May 18, 2022, while allegedly accepting a 10,000 bribe from a person for issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) under the board’s tatkal scheme.

Charges against Shamsher have been framed under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant, Sukhjit Singh of Manimajra, had approached CBI, stating that he had bought a house at MHC, Manimajra, in his father’s name. He applied for the NOC and issuance of transfer letter after paying the tatkal fee on March 30, 2022. The file was marked to Shamsher Singh, dealing assistant.

He stated that a conditional transfer letter was to be issued within five working days under the scheme. However, Shamsher did not clear his file, despite repeated visits. At last, in the last week of April 2022, he sought 10,000 as bribe.

Sukhjit then alerted CBI, which laid a trap and arrested Shamsher.

Meanwhile, Shamsher has moved an application in court, seeking a gag order on media coverage of the case. A notice has been issued to CBI to file a response on October 16.

