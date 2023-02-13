Cost-efficient knitwear machines in focus at Ludhiana’s GMMSA EXPO 2023

International machinery manufacturers showcased the latest technology machinery for knitting, stitching and printing on the concluding day of the 7th edition of the Garments Machinery Manufacturers and Suppliers Association (GMMSA) exhibition held at Dana Mandi, Bahadur Ke Road, on Sunday.

Machines from MH International, RoQ, Audaces, Juki Shraman Inter Knit, Axis Enterprises, IIGM Pvt. LTD, FAHI-Q Innovation, Vee Kay Enterprises, DCC Print vision LLP and Bharath Fushing were showcased at the three-day expo.

GMMSA chairman Ram Krishan, said, “We are thrilled to announce the seventh edition of the expo. As industry insiders, we understand the challenges, aspirations, and needs of the industry when it comes to new technology. There is a strong interest from prominent machinery brands to showcase their latest advancements and innovations at the expo.”

The sales executive at the Audaces360 stall said Audaces360 is a cutting-edge concept that seamlessly integrates individuals into efficient and imaginative processes for increased profitability and confidence. It harnesses innovative technology to optimize resources, integrate data, and enhance communication across the production areas of a company.

Meanwhile, Juki India Pvt. Ltd. general manager Nitin Sikarwar, said, “Juki sewing machine has come up with new technology. It is cost-effective as it reduces manpower. A single man can operate this machine and the work of 12 people can be done. The sewing machine is provided with a thread trimmer with the renowned needle breakage preventing function.”

Jatin Sharma, sales executive at RoQ stall, said, “The printing machine of new technology can print up to 500 pieces in an hour. It has honeycomb pallets and printhead central elevation.”

Jixin Machinery, a Chinese company displayed knitting machines with new technology, namely high-speed single-jersey circular and double-jersey circular machines.