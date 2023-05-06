Beant Singh assasination case: Jagtar Singh Hawara seeks in-person appearance for 2 trials in UT

Counsel for Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is serving a life term in Delhi’s Tihar Jail for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, has filed a plea in a local court here, seeking that the accused be produced in the court in person and not via video-conferencing during his trial. Hawara is facing trials in two cases registered against him in 2005, and the accused had been appearing in the court via video-conferencing but today technical snags hampered the hearing. Hawara’s counsel AS Chahal filed a reply on Saturday against the prosecution’s application that the accused be allowed to appear before the court via video-conferencing. (Representational Photo)

Hawara’s counsel AS Chahal filed a reply on Saturday against the prosecution’s application that the accused be allowed to appear before the court via video-conferencing. The next hearing in the case is on May 20.

The two FIRs were registered against the accused in Sector 36 and 17 police stations in 2005 for the offences punishable under the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act of the Indian Penal Code. The police have claimed in the FIR that, as per information, the accused was planning to wage war against India.